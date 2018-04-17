Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution: scientists
A barge loaded with waste, mostly plastic, is seen on its way from the Bronx to a recycling plant in Brooklyn in May 2016. Until the mid-1990s, New York's primary method of disposing of waste was to dump it at sea. | AP

/

Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution: scientists

Reuters

LONDON – Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could in future help in the fight against pollution.

The enzyme is able to digest polyethylene terephthalate, or PET- a form of plastic patented in the 1940s and now used in millions of tons of plastic bottles. PET plastics can persist for hundreds of years in the environment and currently pollute large areas of land and the seas worldwide.

Researchers from Britain’s University of Portsmouth and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory made the discovery while examining the structure of a natural enzyme thought to have evolved in a waste recycling center in Japan.

Finding that this enzyme was helping a bacteria to break down, or digest, PET plastic, the researchers decided to “tweak” its structure by adding some amino acids, said John McGeehan, a professor at Portsmouth who co-led the work.

This led to a serendipitous change in the enzyme’s actions — allowing its plastic-eating abilities to work faster.

“We’ve made an improved version of the enzyme better than the natural one already,” McGeehan said in an interview. “That’s really exciting because that means that there’s potential to optimize the enzyme even further.”

The team, whose finding was published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, is now working on improving the enzyme further to see if they can make it capable of breaking down PET plastics on an industrial scale.

“It’s well within the possibility that in the coming years we will see an industrially viable process to turn PET, and potentially other (plastics), back into their original building blocks so that they can be sustainably recycled,” McGeehan said.

Independent scientists not directly involved with the research said it was exciting, but cautioned that the enzyme’s development as a potential solution for pollution was still at an early stage.

“Enzymes are non-toxic, biodegradable and can be produced in large amounts by microorganisms,” said Oliver Jones, a Melbourne University chemistry expert. “There is strong potential to use enzyme technology to help with society’s growing waste problem by breaking down some of the most commonly used plastics.”

Douglas Kell, a professor of bioanalytical science at Manchester University, said further rounds of work “should be expected to improve the enzyme yet further.”

“All told, this advance brings the goal of sustainably recyclable polymers significantly closer,” he added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan citizens wait outside the Chilean Consulate for information regarding a new visa program in Caracas on Monday. Chile's new visa for Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic collapse was greeted by confusion Monday, with hundreds lining up before dawn at the consulate in Caracas worried that they would be barred from entering the country.
Venezuelans swarm outside Chilean Consulate seeking new visa and home
Hundreds of Venezuelans swarmed outside the Chilean Consulate Monday hoping to get a new visa created by Santiago to offer a new home for people desperate to leave the crisis-wracked country. As...
Pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen are seen last year in New York. Fatal drug overdoses are increasing organ donations, and researchers reported Monday that people who receive those transplants generally fare as well as patients given organs from more traditional donors.
Transplants from drug overdose victims surging, seen easing U.S. organ shortage
Fatal drug overdoses are increasing organ donations, and researchers reported Monday that people who receive those transplants generally fare as well as patients given organs from more traditional ...
People pass by the Canadian Embassy in Havana Monday.
Canada pulls families of diplomatic staff from Cuba as mystery ailments linger
Canada's foreign ministry said Monday that it is ordering families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home amid questions about mysterious health symptoms detected in 10 people who were statione...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A barge loaded with waste, mostly plastic, is seen on its way from the Bronx to a recycling plant in Brooklyn in May 2016. Until the mid-1990s, New York's primary method of disposing of waste was to dump it at sea. | AP

, , , ,