Western Japan city official nabbed for taking out garbage naked

Kyodo

KOCHI – A 49-year-old city hall official was arrested Monday in Kochi after leaving his apartment naked to put out the garbage, local police said.

Kenichi Kuroiwa admitted to the allegation, saying putting on clothes “bothered” him, according to the police. Neighbors in Kochi have complained for several months that a naked man has been seen walking in the area, usually at around 6 a.m.

Police officers discovered the suspect as he walked to a waste collection station at around 6:20 a.m. Monday and arrested him on the spot on suspicion of public indecency.

The man, a section chief at the Kochi city government’s asset policy department, has been “very earnest” at work, municipal officials said.

