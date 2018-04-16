Seven inmates dead and 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
Razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, in this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo. | AP

Seven inmates dead and 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

AP

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – Seven inmates have been killed and at least 17 others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He said 17 of the injured required medical attention outside the prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that it involved multiple inmate-on-inmate altercations in three housing units.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from multiple jurisdictions lined up outside to tend to the wounded. The local coroner’s office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina’s most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed there in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

The deaths at Lee are the most in any South Carolina prison in recent years.

Four inmates were killed by a pair of prisoners in the state’s Kirkland Correctional Institution last year.

