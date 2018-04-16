/

14-year-old girl held over theft of ¥10 million

Kyodo

A 14-year-old Tokyo girl has been arrested on suspicion of stealing ¥10 million in cash from a friend’s house, according to police.

The girl, in her third year of junior high school, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing the money from the living room of a former elementary school classmate. She made frequent visits to the home between early January and Feb. 27.

According to the police, she admitted to the allegation and said the money was shared with some 10 classmates at her junior high school. Up to ¥1 million was distributed to each one, the police said.

The girl told the police she wanted to fit in with the group and suffered stress, an investigative source said.

The police have recovered around ¥7.9 million of the cash and are searching for the rest.

In mid-February, her mother found a bag containing cash in the suspect’s closet. The girl told her that an unknown man had asked her to keep the money for him.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, meets with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during high-level bilateral economic talks in Tokyo on Monday.
Trade war would threaten global growth, Japan and China agree in first economic talks since 2010
Japan and China agreed Monday in their first high-level economic dialogue in nearly eight years that any trade war poses a threat to global growth and that the two countries will step up efforts...
Junichi Fukuda
Finance Ministry's top official Junichi Fukuda to sue Japanese weekly over report accusing him of...
The top bureaucrat at the Finance Ministry said Monday he plans to sue a weekly magazine after it alleged he repeatedly harassed several female journalists with sexually suggestive language....
A panel highlighting prefectures in the Tohoku region is seen at Sendai Airport in April last year.
Tohoku hotels tally 1 million overnight stays by foreign tourists for first time
The total number of nights spent by foreign guests in the disaster-hit northeast surpassed the 1 million mark in 2017 for the first time on the back of a continued increase in inbound tourism, a...

, ,