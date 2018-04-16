Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye reportedly won’t appeal prison term
Supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye with her portrait stage a rally to call for her release near the Seoul Central District Court in the South Korean capital on April 6. | AP

/

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye reportedly won’t appeal prison term

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – South Korea’s disgraced former president, Park Geun-hye, will not appeal her 24-year prison sentence for corruption, reports said Monday.

Park, 66, removed from office last year over a massive corruption scandal last year, was convicted of multiple criminal charges, including bribery and abuse of power, at a trial earlier this month.

She has boycotted all court proceedings since October, claiming unfair treatment.

On Monday Park submitted an appeal waiver to the Seoul Central District Court to override an appeal filed by her younger sister last week, the Yonhap news agency cited court officials as saying.

But an appeal hearing will nonetheless take place as prosecutors are seeking harsher punishment.

The Yonhap report said Park will boycott the process.

The wide-ranging corruption scandal that broke last year prompted massive street protests against Park across the country and led to her impeachment.

Park and her close confidante Choi Soon-sil were the key figures in the scandal involving charges of graft, influence-peddling and taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for policy favors.

Park is the third former South Korean leader to be convicted of criminal charges after leaving office, joining Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo. They were both found guilty of treason and corruption in the 1990s.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Police officers display AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, in China's Henan province, earlier this month.
China launches new website that lets users report 'foreign spies'
China has ramped up its crackdown on foreign espionage with a new website in both Mandarin and English that allows users to report alleged threats such as collusion with foreign countries that e...
A Myanmar immigration official hands over an identification document to an ethnic Rohingya man, part of a five-member family, at the Taungpyoletwei repatriation camp in Maungdaw, near the Bangladesh border, on Saturday.
Bangladesh rejects Myanmar's claim of repatriating Rohingya
Bangladesh on Monday rejected a claim by Myanmar that the Buddhist-majority nation had repatriated the first five among some 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to the neighboring country ...
Image Not Available
Following outcry, China's Sina Weibo reverses course on gay content clean-up
China's Sina Weibo on Monday reversed a decision to remove gay content after outcry among gay Chinese who say the company had smeared homosexuality by lumping it with pornography as it tried to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye with her portrait stage a rally to call for her release near the Seoul Central District Court in the South Korean capital on April 6. | AP

, , , , ,