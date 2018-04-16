Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye reportedly won’t appeal prison term

South Korea’s disgraced former president, Park Geun-hye, will not appeal her 24-year prison sentence for corruption, reports said Monday.

Park, 66, removed from office last year over a massive corruption scandal last year, was convicted of multiple criminal charges, including bribery and abuse of power, at a trial earlier this month.

She has boycotted all court proceedings since October, claiming unfair treatment.

On Monday Park submitted an appeal waiver to the Seoul Central District Court to override an appeal filed by her younger sister last week, the Yonhap news agency cited court officials as saying.

But an appeal hearing will nonetheless take place as prosecutors are seeking harsher punishment.

The Yonhap report said Park will boycott the process.

The wide-ranging corruption scandal that broke last year prompted massive street protests against Park across the country and led to her impeachment.

Park and her close confidante Choi Soon-sil were the key figures in the scandal involving charges of graft, influence-peddling and taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for policy favors.

Park is the third former South Korean leader to be convicted of criminal charges after leaving office, joining Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo. They were both found guilty of treason and corruption in the 1990s.