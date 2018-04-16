Names of 3,607 members of Imperial Japanese Army’s notorious Unit 731 released by national archives

The National Archives of Japan has disclosed the names of 3,607 members of the Imperial Japanese Army’s notorious Unit 731, which conducted germ warfare and other biological experiments mainly on prisoners in China before and during World War II, according to a researcher.

“It is the first time that almost all the real names of the unit’s members have been unveiled,” said Katsuo Nishiyama, a professor emeritus at Shiga University of Medical Science. “We will post them on the website so they can be utilized for research.”

The list, dated Jan. 1, 1945, includes names, ranks and personal information — such as addresses and family members — of 52 surgeons, 49 engineers, 38 nurses and 1,117 combat medics, mainly those attached to the headquarters of the secretive unit, which was officially known as the Epidemic Prevention and Water Purification Department of the Kwantung Army.

The unit, established in 1936 for the purpose of developing biological weapons, conducted research mostly using Chinese and Koreans arrested on espionage charges. The research included infecting prisoners with germs before performing live vivisections on them, and deliberately causing frostbite to observe the process of necrosis.

A request to the national archives to disclose the list was first filed by a group led by Nishiyama in 2015. Initially, the released list was mostly blacked out. But almost all of the names and ranks of the members were declassified in January after negotiations. Personal information on some individuals remains secret.

A group led by Nishiyama plans to urge Kyoto University to determine the legitimacy of a university degree conferred on one of the medical officers in the unit, arguing his dissertation may have been based on experiments performed on living people. The group has been collecting signatures to back its request.

Unit 731 was involved in research on more than 20 types of bacteria including anthrax, smallpox and botulinum. About 3,000 people worked at its headquarters in the suburbs of Harbin in what was then Manchuria. Historians believe that more than 3,000 people died in the human experiments.

The history of Unit 731 had long been concealed. Its commander, Lt. Gen. Shiro Ishii, and others received immunity from prosecution by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East after giving the United States the unit’s data on germ warfare.

The Kwantung Army was part of the Imperial Japanese Army and stationed in northeastern China, which was under Japanese control.