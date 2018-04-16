Queen appoints Prince Harry as Commonwealth youth ambassador

Reuters

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth has appointed Prince Harry as a youth ambassador for the Commonwealth, a role that will see him encouraging young people to use the network of mostly former British colonies to address their challenges.

The announcement of Harry’s new job coincides with the start of a summit of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in London this week, which will seek to boost the network at a time when Britain is negotiating its departure from the European Union.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said more than 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people were under the age of 30.

“Prince Harry will work to create links between young people and youth leaders of the Commonwealth and to encourage them to use Commonwealth platforms to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation,” it said.

Harry, who is 33 and fifth-in-line to the throne, has stepped up his public duties and is at the forefront of a rebranding of the monarchy as modern and relevant. He will marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

The Queen is the head of the Commonwealth, but questions have been raised over whether her son, Prince Charles, should succeed her.

“The Queen clearly is personally very committed to the Commonwealth but after her, maybe it’s a time to say ‘well actually the Commonwealth should decide who its own president is on a rotational basis,’ ” Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told the BBC on Sunday.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson said it was “a matter for the 53 to decide.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Serbian protester wearing a T-shirt showing Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an anti-NATO poster during a demonstration against Western airstrikes on the Syrian regime, in Belgrade on Sunday.
Putin threatens global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again as U.S. eyes fresh sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economi...
ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos (left) appears with former FBI Director James Comey for a taped interview that aired during a prime-time "20/20" special on Sunday. Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," will be released Tuesday.
In interview, ousted FBI chief James Comey says it's 'possible' that Russians have leverage over ...
Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump and that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in t...
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and new National Security Advisor John Bolton watch U.S. President Donald Trump announce military strikes on Syria during a statement at the White House in Washington Friday.
White House rebuffs Macron claim, says Trump still wants U.S. forces in Syria to come home as soo...
American objectives in Syria have not altered, the White House said Sunday, reiterating that President Donald Trump wants US troops home "as quickly as possible." "The U.S. mission has no...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Prince Harry plays with children during a visit to a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity program at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London in February. | REUTERS

, , , ,