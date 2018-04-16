Balcony fall claims Russian who reported on mercenary deaths in Syria

AP

MOSCOW – A Russian journalist who wrote about the deaths of Russian mercenaries in Syria has died after falling from his apartment balcony.

The news website Novy Den said its reporter Maxim Borodin died at a hospital on Sunday. He fell Thursday from his fifth-floor balcony in Yekaterinburg.

The cause of the fall was unclear. Russian news reports cited police as saying the apartment was locked from the inside.

In March, Borodin wrote about bodies believed to be those of mercenaries being delivered to a regional village.

Thousands of mercenaries reportedly have been deployed to Syria by a shadowy contracting company believed to be bankrolled by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin was indicted by the U.S. in February on charges that he funded the “troll factory” alleged to have tried to influence the 2016 presidential election.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Serbian protester wearing a T-shirt showing Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an anti-NATO poster during a demonstration against Western airstrikes on the Syrian regime, in Belgrade on Sunday.
Putin threatens global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again as U.S. eyes fresh sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economi...
ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos (left) appears with former FBI Director James Comey for a taped interview that aired during a prime-time "20/20" special on Sunday. Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," will be released Tuesday.
In interview, ousted FBI chief James Comey says it's 'possible' that Russians have leverage over ...
Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump and that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in t...
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and new National Security Advisor John Bolton watch U.S. President Donald Trump announce military strikes on Syria during a statement at the White House in Washington Friday.
White House rebuffs Macron claim, says Trump still wants U.S. forces in Syria to come home as soo...
American objectives in Syria have not altered, the White House said Sunday, reiterating that President Donald Trump wants US troops home "as quickly as possible." "The U.S. mission has no...

, , , , ,