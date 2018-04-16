Late blues great Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1951 Fender fetches $250,000 at auction
This undated file photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar, which Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances, fetched $250,000 at auction on Sunday in his hometown of Dallas. | EMILY CLEMENS / HERITAGE AUCTIONS / VIA AP

DALLAS – The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.

Heritage Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the winning bidder for the 1951 Fender at Sunday’s auction doesn’t wish to be identified immediately.

Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins said last week that Vaughan’s first professional-grade guitar has “considerable historical significance,” noting the bluesman “pretty much learned his craft on” it.

It was a gift from his brother, Jimmie Vaughan, in the late 1960s. “Jimbo” is carved on the back.

Hopkins says Stevie Ray Vaughan, who traded the guitar away in 1971, mentioned in a 1989 interview how much he’d like to have it back.

Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. He was 35.

