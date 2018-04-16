Salvador police say abducted magazine journalist has been found slain
A woman shows a picture of Salvadorean journalist Karla Lisseth Turcios on her mobile phone in San Salvador on Sunday, after she was found dead — with signs of having been strangled — in Santa Rosa Guachipilin, about 100 km northwest of San Salvador. | AFP-JIJI

SAN SALVADOR – Authorities in El Salvador say a magazine journalist has been kidnapped and killed in the gang-plagued Central American nation.

Karla Lisseth Turcios worked for El Economista, which is part of La Prensa Grafica media group.

The newspaper La Prensa Grafica reports that her husband told police that he and their son left her resting at home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It says that when they returned, Turcios had disappeared and did not answer her cellphone or respond to messages.

The 33-year-old journalist’s body was found hours later on a highway northeast of the Salvadoran capital, San Salvador.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas called the killing “a very grave attack against society.”

