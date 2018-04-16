Macron says France persuaded Trump to stay in Syria, join airstrikes against targets
French President Emmanuel Macron poses on the TV set before an interview with RMC-BFM French journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin and Mediapart investigative website French journalist Edwy Plenel (unseen at left) at the Theatre national de Chaillot in Paris on Sunday after United States, Britain and France decided to launch airstrikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. | AFP-JIJI

/

Macron says France persuaded Trump to stay in Syria, join airstrikes against targets

AP

PARIS – France persuaded President Donald Trump to stay in Syria and launch airstrikes as punishment for an alleged chemical weapons attack, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Appearing in a two-hour live broadcast on French television BFM and online investigative site Mediapart, the 40-year-old leader said the U.S., Britain and France had “full international legitimacy to intervene” in order to enforce international humanitarian law.

The allies fired missiles early Saturday at three chemical-weapons facilities in Syria to punish the regime for the alleged use of chemical weapons in the town of Douma.

“It was retaliation, not an act of war,” Macron said in justifying the operation a day before the French parliament was set to debate it. The airstrikes marked Macron’s biggest foreign policy yet. Nearly a year into his term, the new president declared France the most active country on the diplomatic field and at the United Nations.

“Ten days ago President Trump wanted the United States of America to withdraw from Syria. We convinced him to remain,” he said, speaking in the majestic room of Chaillot National Theater, with the Eiffel Tower shining in the background.

He said France now wants to involve Western powers, Russia and Turkey in a new diplomatic initiative to find a sustainable political solution in Syria.

Macron also offered to play the role of intermediary between the United States and Russia.

In the domestic arena, the president defended his strategy to inject vitality into the economy by trimming guarantees for workers — despite simmering anger over his labor law changes — and tax cuts for businesses and the rich.

He says his policies are aimed at making the country more competitive globally, but workers fear losing hard-won job protections.

“I want us to succeed in the economic field in order to be able to run real social policies,” he said.

Since last year, the unemployment rate has slightly decreased from 10 percent to 8.9 percent. The government’s growth-rate forecast for 2018 is 2 percent of gross domestic product, the best in seven years, and the country’s budget deficit has stayed within the European Union’s established parameters for the first time in a decade.

This spring, Macron’s government initiated changes to tax retirees more and employees less, cut jobs in some hospitals, reorganize the justice system and apply a new university admissions system, all of which prompted protests.

Meanwhile, train workers have launched on-and-off strikes over a railway labor-reform plan, disrupting traffic nationwide.

On Saturday, 63 people were arrested and nine police officers injured during protests in the cities of Nantes and Montpellier. Other marches across France were largely peaceful.

Last week, Macron promised on national television that he would push ahead with railway labor reforms and other divisive plans — despite criticism — “because the world around us is speeding up.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraqi protestors burn a U.S. flag during a demonstration in Baghdad on Sunday opposing the joint Western airstrikes against Syria's regime. The United States, Britain and France took military action in response to an alleged chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Douma a week ago that killed at least 40 people. Iraq warned that Western airstrikes on Syria were a "very dangerous" development that could fuel a jihadist resurgence in the region
U.S. flags burned as Iraqis, urged on by key Shiite cleric, protest Syria airstrikes
Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in several cities on Sunday to protest U.S.-led strikes on Syria, following a call by influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr. "Stop destroying Syria as yo...
U.N. peacekeepers stand guard near Timbuktu's airport in 2016. A rocket and car bomb attack left one U.N. peacekeeper dead, a dozen wounded and another dozen French soldiers hurt at Timbuktu's airport area, Mali's security ministry said Saturday "a terrorist attack targeted" France's Barkhan camp as well as U.N. troops stationed outside the northern Mali city during the afternoon.
15 militants, one peacekeeper killed in attack on U.N. Timbuktu base: France
Around 15 militants have been killed in an attack on a United Nations base in northern Mali's historic city of Timbuktu, the French military told AFP on Sunday. The U.N.'s MINUSMA force s...
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents serve an employment audit notice at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Los Angeles in January. More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to fire up voters in a state where the GOP has grown weak.
Republicans seen fueling spread of opposition to California immigrant sanctuary
More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

French President Emmanuel Macron poses on the TV set before an interview with RMC-BFM French journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin and Mediapart investigative website French journalist Edwy Plenel (unseen at left) at the Theatre national de Chaillot in Paris on Sunday after United States, Britain and France decided to launch airstrikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,