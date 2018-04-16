Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart has his moment in Brexit debate
British actor Patrick Stewart talks on stage during a launch event for the People's Vote campaign in London on Sunday, calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal. | AFP-JIJI

Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart has his moment in Brexit debate

AP

LONDON – Actor Patrick Stewart drew on his two best-known characters as he helped launch a campaign to give voters the final say on any deal Britain negotiates to leave the European Union.

Stewart told the BBC he is supporting the People’s Vote because the terms and conditions coming out of the negotiations are very different from those discussed during the 2016 referendum campaign.

Stewart said his alter egos, Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard and the X-Men’s Charles Xavier, were “excellent, admirable” individuals concerned about the well-being of all and “they would have voted Remain.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson countered with a Star Trek allusion of his own, promising that Britain’s departure from the EU will allow it “to boldly go again to areas that perhaps we’ve neglected over the last 45 years.”

