Kidnapped journalists and their driver were executed in Colombia: Ecuador
Ecuadoran Interior Minister Cesar Navas holds a press conference at the ECU911 headquarters in Quito on Sunday to report on the operation carried out in the northern border of the country against renegade Colombian rebels, who kidnapped and killed two Ecuadorean journalists and their driver. Navas confirmed the members of the journalist team were murdered in Colombian territory, and that their corpses still remain there. Ecuador and Colombia launched a retaliatory military operation in the dense jungle border zone where the remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group operate. | AFP-JIJI

/

Kidnapped journalists and their driver were executed in Colombia: Ecuador

AFP-JIJI

QUITO – Two journalists and their driver kidnapped on March 26 in Ecuador by dissident FARC rebels were killed on the Colombian side of the border, Interior Minister Cesar Navas said Sunday.

Navas told news channel NTN24 in an interview that the bodies are still there.

“They were in Colombian territory and they are in Colombian territory,” he said.

The three men — who worked for the influential El Comercio newspaper — were kidnapped by remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) while covering a story on violence along the border, where Ecuadoran forces have been battling Colombian rebels engaged in drug trafficking.

“They were murdered in Colombian territory,” the minister said.

President Lenin Moreno confirmed on Friday that the men had been killed and announced he was sending troops to the border area to hunt for the kidnappers.

Navas said a joint military operation was being coordinated with with Colombian forces and was open-ended.

He said 550 police and soldiers had been sent to the area of Mataje on the Ecuadoran side of the border where the men were reported to have been kidnapped.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was trying to recover the bodies after the murders shocked a country unaccustomed to the drugs-linked violence that has ravaged Colombia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announces the state's lawsuit to challenge then-President Barack Obama's transgender bathroom order during a news conference in Austin, Texas, in 2016. Many GOP attorneys general have urged President Donald Trump's 2020 census team to add a citizenship question. "We always are better off having a more accurate count of citizens versus non-citizens. I see no downside in this," says Paxton, vice chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.
GOP attorneys general support citizenship question on census
A Trump administration plan to ask people if they are U.S. citizens during the 2020 census has prompted a legal uproar from Democratic state attorneys general, who argue it could drive down partici...
A handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Sunday shows regime forces in Douma after the last rebels left the town, which was the final rebel holdout in an almost two-month regime assault to reconquer the last opposition bastion outside Damascus. The Syrian army said the regime had retaken all of eastern Ghouta after the last rebels left Douma.
Chemical inspectors launch probe in Syria after Western strikes, look to see if evidence was removed
International inspectors launched their investigation Sunday into an alleged chemical attack near Damascus that prompted an unprecedented wave of Western strikes against Syria's regime. Russian ...
Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all other planes at MSP because of weather, Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow across a large swath of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, before it's all over.
Deadly spring storm keeps central U.S. in icy, snowy grip, hampering travel
A deadly storm system churning through the central U.S. has blanketed parts of the Upper Midwest in heavy snow and ice and battered areas farther south with powerful winds and even tornadoes. Ab...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ecuadoran Interior Minister Cesar Navas holds a press conference at the ECU911 headquarters in Quito on Sunday to report on the operation carried out in the northern border of the country against renegade Colombian rebels, who kidnapped and killed two Ecuadorean journalists and their driver. Navas confirmed the members of the journalist team were murdered in Colombian territory, and that their corpses still remain there. Ecuador and Colombia launched a retaliatory military operation in the dense jungle border zone where the remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group operate. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,