Cabinet’s support numbers tumble to 37%

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has dropped 5.4 points to 37.0 percent on fresh revelations that have deepened cronyism and cover-up suspicions related to him, a poll showed Sunday.

The Cabinet’s disapproval rate stood at 52.6 percent, up from 47.5 percent in the previous Kyodo News survey two weeks ago. A total of 79.4 percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with Abe’s explanations about revived allegations that he helped a friend secure government approval for a rare new veterinary school in Ehime Prefecture.

Over 66 percent said Abe’s former secretary should be summoned to the Diet after a new document showed he encouraged local officials in 2015 to proceed with the project, saying it was a “matter concerning the prime minister.”

Abe has so far denied issuing instructions that would have benefited his friend.

The nationwide telephone survey was conducted Saturday and Sunday after the document’s existence was revealed by the media and after a similar document was found at the farm ministry.

The revelation is another blow to Abe, who has struggled to dispel favoritism allegations linked to a steep discount on state land sold to a nationalist school chain linked to his wife, Akie.

As for who should be elected next president of the Liberal Democratic Party in September, Abe remained the third choice after former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Shinjiro Koizumi, a rising star who is a son of charismatic former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

Ishiba and Koizumi Jr. drew support rates of 26.6 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively. Abe got only 18.3 percent.