Air China flight diverted after man holds attendant hostage with pen
The first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is seen here being moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in September 2014 . | AP

Air China flight diverted after man holds attendant hostage with pen

AP

BEIJING – An Air China flight bound for Beijing was diverted to central China on Sunday after a passenger tried to hold a flight attendant hostage using a fountain pen as a weapon, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

All passengers and crew on Flight 1350 made it safely off the plane after it landed in Zhengzhou city at 10 a.m. due to what had earlier been described by authorities as an unspecified “illegal interference.”

The flight had taken off at 8:40 a.m. from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 a.m.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement on its website that the plane was diverted when a male passenger held a flight attendant hostage. It said only that “the matter was successfully handled” by 1:17 p.m. but did not provide any details. The alleged hostage-taker’s status was unclear.

In its brief report on the microblog Weibo.com, state broadcaster China Central Television included an image of what appeared to be paramilitary police in combat uniforms and helmets assembled outside a Zhengzhou airport hotel and another image of several ambulances.

The Zhengzhou airport immediately activated emergency measures, its statement said, adding that the passengers who disembarked were in a stable mood and that the airport is operating normally.

The airline said police and aviation authorities were handling the matter and refused to provide further information. It said it was arranging for another plane to pick up the passengers from Zhengzhou.

The Beijing News said on its Weibo page that a passenger described being awoken by a scream coming from the front of the plane and that “nobody knew what was going on.”

The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald quoted a passenger as saying that the disturbance occurred in the first or business class cabins but that the curtains separating those sections from economy class were pulled tightly shut.

She looked out the window and saw many police cars, ambulances and fire engines parked outside the plane as it was landing in Zhengzhou, the newspaper said in a Weibo post. The passenger described seeing armed personnel in camouflage uniforms assembled in two or three rows.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korea marks late founder's birthday with no signs of any provocations
North Korea on Sunday marked the 106th anniversary of the birth of its late founder Kim Il Sung with no signs of provocations toward the international community amid a reduction in tensions foll...
Syrian President Bashar Assad (left) talks to Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi prior the 17th League of Arab States' summit in Algiers in March 2005.
As Kim-Trump summit approaches, Syria strikes evoke memories of Gadhafi's gruesome fate for North...
Could the decision to strike Syrian targets after a recent chemical weapons attack impact the planned landmark summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? It'...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife meet Song Tao, the head of China's Communist Party's International Department, in this photo released Sunday. Song led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival.
North Korea's Kim greets Chinese official and calls for stronger ties
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally greeted a top Chinese official in Pyongyang and called for stronger ties with Beijing, state media said Sunday, as the traditional allies seek to heal ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is seen here being moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in September 2014 . | AP

, , , ,