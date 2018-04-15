University students in Japan getting luckier with early job offers, survey finds

Nearly 20 percent of the nation’s job-hunting university students had secured informal offers for next spring as of April 1, a private survey shows.

The 19.9 percent figure is 5.4 points higher than a year ago, according to the survey by job data provider Recruit Career Co.

Given that this year’s job-hunting season only began on March 1, the results indicate the employment situation remains favorable.

“Labor shortages are boosting companies’ appetite for hiring,” a Recruit Career official said. In particular, information technology-related and staffing companies are providing informal offers early, Recruit Career said.

Diversified hiring practices are also apparently prompting companies to make informal offers early because they create increased opportunities for contact between businesses and students.

Another survey, conducted in February and March by rival job information provider Mynavi Corp., showed the number of university students businesses plan to hire next spring was 16.8 percent higher than the number hired this spring.

Increased hiring is occurring mainly in sectors with serious labor shortages, including manufacturing, retailing and construction.

The number of students companies planned to hire in spring 2018 exceeded those hired the previous year by 17.8 percent, but the number of students who actually entered those companies rose only 2.4 percent.

This means many companies failed to meet their hiring goals. A similar trend is expected in spring 2019.

To overcome the difficulty, an increasing number of businesses are stepping up hiring of high school and junior college students.

The ratio of companies that exclude high school students from their hiring plans has fallen some 20 percent over the past few years. Businesses are also lowering the minimum age for hiring due to the manpower shortages, a Mynavi official said.