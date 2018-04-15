Stone lantern crushes Japanese man after knocked over by bus in Mie
Part of a stone lantern that fatally crushed an elderly man Saturday lies on the side of a road in Ise, Mie Prefecture. | KYODO

Stone lantern crushes Japanese man after knocked over by bus in Mie

Kyodo

TSU, MIE PREF. – An elderly man died Saturday after being struck by part of a massive stone lantern that was knocked over by a bus in Ise, Mie Prefecture, police said.

The 100-kg traditional stone lantern fell from its 2.5-meter-tall perch onto 81-year-old Masanobu Nishizawa, crushing him. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the police said.

The accident took place around 9:55 a.m. when the left rear-view mirror of the bus hit the structure, which was on the side of a road. The 45-year-old driver was attempting to pull up to a bus stop at the time of the acccident.

The driver was quoted by police as saying that he knew the stone lantern was there but that he failed to see it in time. None of the 10 passengers on the bus was hurt.

The upper part of the stone lantern was attached with wire and adhesive. There are about 330 similar lanterns in the prefecture, but in the three years since fiscal 2015 some 90 have been removed due to the risk of them toppling during an earthquake.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi speaks to reporters after an event in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.
Abe unlikely to win third term as LDP chief: ex-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi
Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi said Saturday that scandal-hit Shinzo Abe is unlikely to win a third term in September's Liberal Democratic Party presidential election in light of the pu...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by their wives, attend a welcome ceremony in Tokyo after the U.S. president came to Japan last November for his first visit after taking office.
Questions arise over Trump-Abe ties at critical juncture for Japanese prime minister
When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Tokyo last November, Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed that Japan and the United States had reached a historic point in their relationship.
Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi speaks at a recent news conference in Beijing.
Top China envoy makes rare Japan visit as Asian powers mend ties
China's foreign minister is making a rare visit to Tokyo, in a sign of improving cooperation between Asia's two largest economies as they face policy whiplash from the U.S. over trade and securi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Part of a stone lantern that fatally crushed an elderly man Saturday lies on the side of a road in Ise, Mie Prefecture. | KYODO

, ,