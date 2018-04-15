/

Danish tourist mugged for ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

AP

NEW YORK – New York City police say two men mugged a Danish tourist at knifepoint for his Make America Great Again hat.

Eighteen-year-old Jannich Andersen was entering a Manhattan subway station on Thursday when a stranger confronted him over the hat.

Andersen tells the New York Post that the man told him he “couldn’t leave with the hat.”

The man plucked the hat off Andersen’s head. Andersen says he grabbed it back and the man followed him and snatched it again.

While Andersen and the hat thief struggled, the robber’s accomplice brandished a knife. Andersen says he let go of the hat then.

Make America Great Again was Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. Andersen says he bought the bright red hat for his father “as a joke.”

