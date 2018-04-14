Abe unlikely to get third term as LDP leader, former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi says
MITO – Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi said Saturday that Shinzo Abe is unlikely to win a third term in September’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, citing the public’s growing distrust in the leader after a string of recent scandals.

“Winning a third term will be tough as he is losing public trust,” Koizumi told reporters in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The prime minister needs to hold on to party presidency in order to stay on as the nation’s leader.

Touching on the scandal over the heavily discounted sale of state land to a school operator linked to Abe, Koizumi said the troubles stem from a pledge to quit as prime minister and lawmaker if he or his wife, Akie, were to found to have been involved in the deal.

Noting that Abe’s wife briefly served as the honorary principal of an elementary school that the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, planned to open on the land, the outspoken former leader said, “How can he say that he is not related (to the matter)?”

Abe returned to office in December 2012 after the LDP wrested power from the Democratic Party of Japan and has become the third-longest serving postwar prime minister behind Eisaku Sato and Shigeru Yoshida.

While prime ministers tend to hold power for relatively short periods compared with other major developed countries, Koizumi himself managed to stay in the top job from 2001 to 2006.

