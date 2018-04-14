Nearly 40,000 evacuees still living in temporary housing two years after Kumamoto quakes

Nearly 40,000 people still live in temporary housing in Kumamoto Prefecture, two years after a series of strong earthquakes struck the prefecture and neighboring areas.

The number of such people peaked at 48,000. As of the end of March, the figure stood at about 38,000.

Efforts to provide permanent housing, including construction of public housing for people affected by natural disasters, have made little progress due to labor shortages.

A total of 1,735 public housing units are planned to be built in the prefecture, but construction for only 309 units had started as of early April.

People living in temporary accommodation provided by authorities following natural disasters are required to leave within two years. The government last year approved a one-year extension for those affected by the Kumamoto quakes.

Yutaka Konari, a 63-year-old resident of the town of Kosa, whose 60-year-old home was destroyed by the quakes, said: “I want to rebuild my house, but I was told by contractors that the start of construction would be one or two years away due to labor shortages.”

Konari was forced to change his near-term plan, from building his own new house to moving into public housing for disaster-affected people, but construction of such public housing has made little headway. “It will be a long time before people who now live in temporary housing feel a sense of recovery,” he said.

The first of the quakes struck at 9:26 p.m. on April 14, 2016, when a 6.5 magnitude tremor rocked the area. It was followed by another tremor, measuring 7.3, that struck at 1:25 a.m. two days later.

The quakes left 267 people dead, including three in neighboring Oita Prefecture.

National Route 57, which links the city of Kumamoto and the northeastern Aso region, remains partially closed. The Hohi Main Line of Kyushu Railway Co. and Minamiaso Railway Co.’s single line are also partially closed.

At iconic Kumamoto Castle, which was heavily damaged by the quakes, work to install new shachihoko (mythical half-fish creature ornaments) on its towers started earlier this month.