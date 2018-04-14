/

Filipino man arrested after 10 guns, 200 bullets are discovered in vacated Tokyo room

Kyodo

A Filipino man has been arrested after police found 10 guns and more than 200 bullets earlier this week in a room in Tokyo where he had lived.

The 29-year-old man, identified as Charls Aron Mitra, turned himself in Friday to a police station in Fuchu, west Tokyo. He was arrested for allegedly possessing one of the guns found inside suitcases at the construction company dormitory room.

Arrested on suspicion of violating the firearms control law, Mitra has denied the allegation. He told investigators he was keeping the suitcases and did not know what was inside, according to the police.

The police initially mobilized a bomb disposal unit after the dormitory reported Tuesday the existence of suspicious items there. The unit confirmed there were no risk of an explosion but found two revolvers, two automatic guns and about 200 bullets inside two suitcases.

The suspect was formerly hired by a subcontractor of the construction company but had recently been fired, according to the police.

