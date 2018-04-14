BOJ likely to adopt inflation forecast of around 2 percent for fiscal 2020

The Bank of Japan is likely to adopt an inflation forecast of around 2 percent for fiscal 2020, excluding the impact of a planned consumption tax hike in October 2019, it has been learned.

The projection will be included in the central bank’s quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report to be released following its April 26-27 monetary policy meeting, informed sources said Friday.

The next meeting will be the first since Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda started his new five-year term Monday. The Policy Board is expected to hold the current massive monetary easing policy steady.

In the forthcoming report, the BOJ will maintain the view that prices will stay on an uptrend against the backdrop of solid domestic and overseas economies, the sources said.

The BOJ is also expected to keep its forecast that inflation will reach the central bank’s target of 2 percent “around fiscal 2019” unchanged.

The bank appears unlikely to substantially change its fiscal 2019 inflation estimate in terms of the core consumer price index from the current 1.8 percent, excluding the impact of the tax hike. The BOJ will disclose a fiscal 2020 projection for the first time.

In February, Japan’s core CPI, excluding fresh food prices, rose 1.0 percent, the fastest pace in 3½ years. But the narrower index also excluding energy prices grew at a slower 0.5 percent.

There are concerns that inflation could slow down if a stronger yen weighs on import prices.

But the BOJ sticks to its scenario in which inflation will gain momentum toward 2 percent as the supply-demand balance continues to tighten in the domestic economy.

At a meeting of BOJ regional branch managers Thursday, participants reported that moves to increase sales prices to cover rising personnel costs amid labor shortages are gradually spreading among companies.