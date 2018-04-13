Vintage cars hit the road in 10th La Festa Primavera rally
The vintage car road rally La Festa Primavera 2018 kicks off at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya on Friday in a four-day race to get to Kyoto. | KYODO

Vintage cars hit the road in 10th La Festa Primavera rally

Kyodo

NAGOYA – A four-day road rally that will see vintage cars racing each other on roughly 1,100 km of public roads from Nagoya to Kyoto kicked off Friday in Aichi Prefecture.

“I feel that spring has finally begun. Feeling the excitement, I will aim for a top spot,” said 71-year-old entertainer Masaaki Sakai, who has taken part in La Festa Primavera almost every year since it started in 2009.

La Festa Primavera 2018 will see about 60 automotive masterpieces built between the 1920s and 1960s hit the road, including Alfa Romeos and Porsches.

A horde of automobile fans congregated at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya to take pictures as the cars departed.

The drivers will visit around 30 locations in Mie, Wakayama and five other prefectures during the 10th annual rally before crossing the finish line at Kyoto’s Okazaki Park.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Agriculture minister Ken Saito announces Friday a document related to Kake Educational Institution has been found at the ministry.
Fresh document linked to Kake Gakuen facility turns up at Japan's agriculture ministry
Suspicion about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's alleged favoritism toward school operator Kake Gakuen deepened further on Friday after a potentially compromising document was unearthed at the agricultu...
Japan's population is rapidly declining and aging as a result of a very low birthrate.
Japan's population shrinks for seventh consecutive year as it falls to 126.70 million
Japan's population fell for a seventh consecutive year in 2017, with people 65 or over accounting for a record 27.7 percent of the total, government data showed Friday. According to the World He...
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in 2004 at her home in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, seen at the center of the photo taken on Oct. 6, 2004, a day after the slaying.
DNA and fingerprints lead police to arrest man over 2004 murder of Hiroshima teen
Police arrested a 35-year-old man Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old high school girl in Hiroshima Prefecture in 2004, saying his DNA and fingerprints matched evidence found at the crime...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The vintage car road rally La Festa Primavera 2018 kicks off at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya on Friday in a four-day race to get to Kyoto. | KYODO

, , ,