Vintage cars hit the road in 10th La Festa Primavera rally

A four-day road rally that will see vintage cars racing each other on roughly 1,100 km of public roads from Nagoya to Kyoto kicked off Friday in Aichi Prefecture.

“I feel that spring has finally begun. Feeling the excitement, I will aim for a top spot,” said 71-year-old entertainer Masaaki Sakai, who has taken part in La Festa Primavera almost every year since it started in 2009.

La Festa Primavera 2018 will see about 60 automotive masterpieces built between the 1920s and 1960s hit the road, including Alfa Romeos and Porsches.

A horde of automobile fans congregated at Atsuta Shrine in Nagoya to take pictures as the cars departed.

The drivers will visit around 30 locations in Mie, Wakayama and five other prefectures during the 10th annual rally before crossing the finish line at Kyoto’s Okazaki Park.