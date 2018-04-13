/ |

Buying by speculative traders sees dollar rise above ¥107.50 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥107.50 in late Tokyo trading Friday, supported by purchases by speculative traders.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.63-64, up from ¥106.90-94 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.2341-2341, down from $1.2368-2368, and at ¥132.84-84, up from ¥132.22-22.

The dollar topped ¥107 in overnight trading overseas as a risk-off mood somewhat receded after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he had never mentioned when a military attack on Syria would take place.

The greenback gained further ground in morning trading in Tokyo thanks to real demand-led buying and a rise in the benchmark Nikkei stock average.

In late trading, a bout of dollar buying by speculative traders induced stop-loss buy orders, sending the U.S. currency above ¥107.50.

“A growing number of market players moved to unwind yen-long positions” after the dollar reached ¥107.50, an official at an asset management firm said.

Players “will continue to see tensions over Syria and remarks by Trump as trading incentives,” an official at a Japanese bank said.

