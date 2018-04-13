ShinMaywa and Mahindra to set up amphibious aircraft repair base in India

Aircraft and industrial equipment maker ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. of Japan and Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group recently agreed to an amphibious aircraft maintenance and repair services tie-up in India.

They will also join up on manufacturing and assembling parts and components for ShinMaywa-made U.S.-2 amphibious aircraft. The two nations are discussing how to meet the Indian Navy’s requirements with an eye to introducing the aircraft in the South Asian country, according to their joint statement.

ShinMaywa and Mahindra Defense signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership on the sidelines of the Defexpo India 2018 — a four-day defense exhibition through Saturday in Chennai, the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The agreement also envisages a strategic partnership for future versions of the aircraft, which is considered effective for carrying out humanitarian relief, disaster management and surveillance missions, among others, the companies said.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force has deployed the aircraft across remote islands for the protection of exclusive economic zones and surveillance, as well as search and rescue operations, it says.

S.P. Shukla, group president for the aerospace and defense sector of Mahindra Group and chairman of Mahindra Defense, said in the statement that the partnership is positive, especially for maintenance, repair and overhaul in the Indian defense aerospace sector, and “will enable us to leverage our strengths . . . to contribute to (the) growing Indian aerospace ecosystem.”

“This is a versatile aircraft ideally suited for Indian conditions,” said Yasuo Kawanishi, director of ShinMaywa.