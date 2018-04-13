Japan’s population shrinks for seventh consecutive year as it falls to 126.70 million
Japan's population is rapidly declining and aging as a result of a very low birthrate. | AP

Japan’s population shrinks for seventh consecutive year as it falls to 126.70 million

Kyodo

Japan’s population fell for a seventh consecutive year in 2017, with people 65 or over accounting for a record 27.7 percent of the total, government data showed Friday.

According to the World Health Organization, a country is considered an “aging society” when the proportion of people 65 or older exceeds 7 percent, an “aged society” if it surpasses 14 percent, and a “super-aged society” if it is over 21 percent.

As the world’s most aged society, Japan has the highest proportion at 27.7 percent.

The population stood at 126.70 million as of Oct. 1, down 227,000, or 0.18 percent, from the previous year, with 40 of the 47 prefectures seeing declines, according to the data from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

Of the seven prefectures that saw increases, Tokyo had the highest growth of 0.73 percent.

The data include foreign workers and students who stayed for more than three months.

The number of Japanese fell to 124.64 million, marking a record annual decline of 372,000.

The working-age population ranging from 15 to 64 years stood at 75.96 million, accounting for 60 percent of the total.

Those 75 or older stood at 17.48 million, accounting for 13.8 percent of the total, while those under 15 stood at 15.59 million, or 12.3 percent.

Japan’s population is rapidly declining and aging as a result of a very low birthrate.

A government institute projected in April 2017 that the population would fall below 100 million in 2053 and drop to 88.08 million by 2065, when people 65 or over will account for 38.4 percent of the total.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Agriculture minister Ken Saito announces Friday a document related to Kake Educational Institution has been found at the ministry.
Fresh document linked to Kake Gakuen facility turns up at Japan's agriculture ministry
Suspicion about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's alleged favoritism toward school operator Kake Gakuen deepened further on Friday after a potentially compromising document was unearthed at the agricultu...
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in 2004 at her home in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, seen at the center of the photo taken on Oct. 6, 2004, a day after the slaying.
DNA and fingerprints lead police to arrest man over 2004 murder of Hiroshima teen
Police arrested a 35-year-old man Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old high school girl in Hiroshima Prefecture in 2004, saying his DNA and fingerprints matched evidence found at the crime...
Emperor Akihito makes a speech on the Takamikura canopied throne during his accession ceremony at the Imperial Palace in November 1990. The Imperial Household Agency plans to transport the throne from Kyoto to Tokyo for repairs around August.
Huge throne to be moved to Tokyo from Kyoto for repairs in August ahead of 2019 accession
The Imperial Household Agency is arranging to transport by land the huge Takamikura throne to Tokyo from Kyoto around August, ahead of next year's ceremony to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's accession...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's population is rapidly declining and aging as a result of a very low birthrate. | AP

, , ,