At 96, Macau tycoon Stanley Ho to hang up gambling gloves

Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho will step down from his flagship casino empire Sociedade de Jogos de Macau Holdings (SJM) as the 96-year-old magnate hands over the reins to his daughter.

His retirement will take effect on June 12 at the end of SJM’s annual general meeting, after which he will take on the new title of “chairman emeritus,” the company said late Thursday.

Daisy Ho, his daughter, will take over as chairman and executive director. His fourth wife, Angela Leong, and Timothy Fok, son of former business partner Henry Fok, will be appointed co-chairmen and executive directors.

Gaming revenues in Macau were hit hard by a corruption crackdown launched by China’s President Xi Jinping in 2012, but SJM is trying to lure visitors back to Macau with the sprawling new Grand Lisboa Palace complex, reportedly due to open in 2019.

Ho made his riches by transforming Macau from a sleepy Portuguese outpost into the world’s biggest casino hub.

Known as the “godfather” of Macau casinos, Ho was instrumental in turning the city on China’s southern coast into a gambling boomtown, with gaming revenue surpassing Las Vegas.

Ho is the great-nephew of one of Asia’s first tycoons, Robert Hotung, among Hong Kong’s wealthiest individuals at the turn of the 20th century and an influential Eurasian businessman and philanthropist.

Ho made his fortune smuggling luxury goods into China from Macau during World War II, before securing the only gaming license in the then-Portuguese colony in 1962.

A flamboyant entrepreneur, Ho first married in 1942 but subsequently had three other partners, one of whom is a lawmaker in Macau. It is unclear whether or not he married all the women he called wives.

He has said that he had never wagered a bet, even as his casinos continued to rake in billions in revenues annually.

The keen ballroom dancer cultivated a playboy lifestyle, fathering at least 17 children, one of whom, Lawrence, runs rival casino and hotel operator Melco International in Macau.

The billionaire monopolized Macau’s gaming industry until 2002, when the government introduced foreign investors, sparking a boom that saw casino takings contribute around 80 percent of the city’s annual revenue.

But his casino-hotel business took a dive after Xi launched a high-profile corruption crackdown in 2014, which triggered a dramatic decline in high-rollers in the city.

SJM saw its net profit for 2014 drop 13 percent and saw an even steeper profits fall of 63 percent for 2015.

Profits continued to decline in 2016, which saw a 6 percent decrease from the year before, and continued to fall by the half-year point of 2017.

The lower profits were compounded when his nephew, Alan Ho, executive director of the company’s Hotel Lisboa, was caught along with 96 sex workers in 2015 after police broke up a prostitution ring. He spent 14 months in jail.

SJM Holdings is trying to lure back visitors with the sprawling new Grand Lisboa Palace complex, which will feature Versace and Lagerfeld hotels, reportedly due to open in 2019 in a bid to diversify from gambling and attract more mass-market tourists.

Ho has been keeping a low profile after a serious fall in 2009 at the age of 87 left him requiring brain surgery.