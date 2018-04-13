China’s March global trade balance moves into deficit while surplus with U.S. little changed at $15.4 billion

AP

BEIJING – China’s global trade balance swung to a rare deficit in March as exports shrank but its surplus with the United States, the center of a worsening dispute with Washington, stood at $15.4 billion.

Exports contracted 2.7 percent from a year earlier to $174.1 billion in a possible sign of weak global demand, down from the 24.4 percent growth seen for the first two months of 2018, customs data showed Friday.

Imports rose 14.4 percent to $179.1 billion, though that was down from 21.7 percent growth in January and February in a possible indication of slower Chinese demand.

The trade surplus with the United States contracted 13 percent from a year earlier, while China’s global trade balance swung to a $5 billion deficit.

China routinely runs multibillion-dollar monthly surpluses with Europe and the U.S., which helps to offset deficits with Japan, South Korea and developing countries that supply industrial components and raw materials.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a possible tariff hike on $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Beijing faces mounting pressure from Washington and Europe over complaints over trade barriers and that Chinese exports of unfairly low-priced steel and some other goods are threatening jobs abroad.

Trump is demanding that Beijing take steps to narrow its trade deficit with the U.S., which Washington says stood at a record $375.2 billion last year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A senior adviser to the People's Bank of China says China should learn from Japan in the 1980s, and never allow a trade war to become a currency war.
Financial experts warn China not to repeat Japan's foreign exchange mistake of 1980s
China should learn from Japan in the 1980s, and never allow a trade war to become a currency war, says Sheng Songcheng, a senior adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The current ...
Emergency personnel work at the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, March 23. Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from the group investigating the fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot system.
NTSB boots Tesla from probe into fatal California SUV crash after firm reveals information early
Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from a group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot system.
Bipedal robot Mononofu, 8.5 meters tall, is displayed at Sakakibara Kikai's factory in Shinto, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japanese engineer builds giant robot to realize 'Gundam' dream
Engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam," his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid in...

, , ,