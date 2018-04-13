Diet OKs special legislation to maintain Futaba’s number of seats in the Fukushima Prefectural Assembly

The Diet on Friday enacted special legislation to maintain the number of Fukushima Prefectural Assembly seats allotted to a region that has been depopulated due to the 2011 nuclear crisis.

The Upper House unanimously approved the legislation — initiated by lawmakers at the request of the prefectural assembly — which aims to have the thoughts of disaster-affected people reflected in the prefecture’s administration.

The legislation passed the Lower House last week.

Under the special legislation, the number of seats from the Futaba constituency — made up of eight municipalities including Futaba and Namie — of the 58-seat assembly is expected to be kept at two in the local legislature’s next election, slated for November 2019.

The zoning of constituencies and the number of seats distributed to each district are based on data from the latest national census.

According to the 2015 census, the population of Futaba stood at 7,333, down by about 90 percent from some 72,822 in the previous census, conducted in 2010. The majority of residents evacuated after the March 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 plant in the area.

Due to depopulation, the number of prefectural assembly seats in Futaba for the next election was supposed to be reduced to zero, with the municipalities in the county merging into neighboring constituencies.

The special legislation applies the 2010 census data only for the next Fukushima Prefectural Assembly election.