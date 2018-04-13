The Bank of Japan looks to empower women with new ETF index pick
The BOJ under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is adding an 'empowering women' stock index to its ETF shopping list. | GETTY IMAGES

The Bank of Japan looks to empower women with new ETF index pick

by Tom Redmond and Shintaro Inkyo

Bloomberg

In the latest attempt by Japanese state bodies to change the way the country’s companies behave, the Bank of Japan has decided to put money into an index of firms selected because of the way they treat women.

The BOJ has added the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Select Index to the list of gauges eligible for investment under its exchange-traded fund purchase program, it said Thursday. An ETF tracking the measure will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange next week, according to Hisao Matsuura, a strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

The index contains 204 Japanese stocks with an average market value of $11 billion. Phone giant KDDI Corp. has the largest weighting, followed by drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., the nation’s largest bank. The measure is down almost 5 percent this year, the same as the benchmark Topix gauge.

First came the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, dubbed the shame gauge because it sought to embarrass firms that didn’t get picked for it into becoming more profitable and shareholder-friendly. Then the BOJ started buying ETFs of companies that invest in “physical and human capital” — in short, companies that invest in their people and for growth. Now, in its first such move in two years, the BOJ under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s is adding the empowering women index to its shopping list.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A senior adviser to the People's Bank of China says China should learn from Japan in the 1980s, and never allow a trade war to become a currency war.
Financial experts warn China not to repeat Japan's foreign exchange mistake of 1980s
China should learn from Japan in the 1980s, and never allow a trade war to become a currency war, says Sheng Songcheng, a senior adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The current ...
Emergency personnel work at the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, March 23. Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from the group investigating the fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot system.
NTSB boots Tesla from probe into fatal California SUV crash after firm reveals information early
Federal safety investigators have booted electric car maker Tesla Inc. from a group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved an SUV operating with the company's Autopilot system.
Bipedal robot Mononofu, 8.5 meters tall, is displayed at Sakakibara Kikai's factory in Shinto, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japanese engineer builds giant robot to realize 'Gundam' dream
Engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam," his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid in...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The BOJ under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is adding an 'empowering women' stock index to its ETF shopping list. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , ,