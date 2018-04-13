Women account for just over 30 percent of Japan’s new government workers

Women accounted for 33.9 percent of new employees at government agencies in April, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year.

New employees at government agencies totaled 7,602, including 2,580 women.

The government achieved its goal of keeping the proportion of female recruits at or above 30 percent for the fourth consecutive year.

Career seminars and internship programs offered for job-seeking female students helped the government attain the target, according to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

Of the total, 671 are career-track workers in charge of policy planning, with women accounting for 218, or 32.5 percent. The proportion was down 2 percentage points.