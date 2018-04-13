Trump orders faster issuance of air pollution permits as he reverses Clean Air Act
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on tax policy in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday in Washington. Trump is ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to move faster on processing air pollution permits for businesses. | AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to move faster on processing air pollution permits for businesses.

A White House memorandum issued Thursday instructs the EPA to take final action on Clean Air Act permit applications within one year.

It also calls for giving states more control over efforts to reduce haze in national parks and for considering pollution originating in other countries when determining how well states are meeting clean air standards.

The order encourages allowing states to offset pollution increases in one area with reductions elsewhere.

Trump says the changes were part of his effort to cut regulation and promote manufacturing growth.

Environmental groups say the policy would fulfill a wish list for polluting industries and lead to dirtier air for Americans.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on tax policy in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday in Washington. Trump is ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to move faster on processing air pollution permits for businesses. | AP

