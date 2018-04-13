DNA and fingerprints lead police to arrest man over 2004 fatal stabbing of Hiroshima girl, 17
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl in 2004 at her home in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, seen at the center of the photo taken on Oct. 6, 2004, a day after the slaying. | KYODO

HIROSHIMA – Police arrested a man in his 30s Friday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old high school girl in Hiroshima Prefecture in 2004 after learning his DNA and fingerprints matched evidence found at the site.

The police arrested Manabu Kashima, who has been referred to prosecutors in neighboring Yamaguchi Prefecture over a different incident, Hiroshima police officials said.

The man is suspected of stabbing to death Satomi Kitaguchi in her home in the city of Hatsukaichi on Oct. 5, 2004. Her grandmother was also stabbed and injured.

As no progress had been made in resolving the case, the National Police Agency put up a cash award of ¥3 million ($27,960) and appealed to the public for information.

