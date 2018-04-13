No reward for North Korea without irreversible denuclearization, Pompeo tells confirmation hearing

North Korea should not expect rewards from talks with the United States until it takes irreversible steps to give up its nuclear weapons, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, said Thursday.

Pompeo said the historical analysis was “not optimistic,” when asked at his Senate confirmation hearing if he believed North Korea would agree to dismantle its nuclear program. But he said that in past negotiations the United States and the world had relaxed sanctions too quickly.

“It is the intention of the president and the administration not do that this time to make sure that … before we provide rewards, we get the outcome permanently, irreversibly, that it is that we hope to achieve.

“It is a tall order, but I am hopeful that President Trump can achieve that through sound diplomacy.”

Trump has said he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May or early June and hopes the discussions will ultimately lead to an end of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which Washington sees as its most pressing security threat.

On Thursday, Trump said meetings were being set up between him and Kim, and the United States would go into those with “a lot of respect.”

He thanked China for its help in trying to resolve the crisis over North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons capable of hitting the United States, saying, “they’ve been really terrific at helping us get to some kind of settlement.”

“Meetings are being set up right now between myself and Kim Jong Un. I think it will be terrific. I think we’ll go in with a lot of respect and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Trump also said trade “negotiations” between Washington and Beijing were going well, conflicting with China’s statements since the president’s announcements of plans to impose billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese goods, which have fed fears of an all-out trade war.

“We are getting along very well, think we’re going to do some great things,” Trump said, adding that getting rid of nuclear weapons was “very good for them, good for everybody.”

Pompeo said he was optimistic a course could be set at the Trump-Kim summit for a diplomatic outcome with North Korea but added that no one was under any illusion that a comprehensive deal could be reached at that meeting.

He brushed aside concerns that the administration’s moves to modify a nuclear deal with Iran could make an agreement with North Korea more difficult. He argued that Kim would be looking to his own interests, including his country’s economy and the “sustainment of his regime,” not other historical agreements.

Pompeo stressed that the aim of a Trump-Kim summit was to get North Korea to “step away.” Under questioning, he said he would not take any option off the table, including military ones.

At the same time, he said he was not advocating regime change for North Korea and had never done so.

Last year, North Korea accused Pompeo of favoring such a policy after he told a forum in July it was important to separate the country’s nuclear weapons from the “character who holds the control over them.”

In May, North Korea accused the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence service of a failed plot to assassinate Kim at a military parade in Pyongyang.

On Thursday, Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, met separately with South Korea’s National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong, who led a South Korean delegation that met Kim Jong Un last month, and his Japanese counterpart, Shotaro Yachi.

“The national security advisers committed to continue coordinating closely,” a White House official said.

Bolton, who took up his post on Monday, has called for North Korea regime change in the past and has previously been rejected as a negotiating partner by Pyongyang.

At a separate congressional hearing, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the aim was for a negotiated solution to the North Korean crisis.

“We’re all cautiously optimistic that we may be on the right path for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he told the House Armed Services Committee.

Pompeo, who faces a potentially narrow confirmation vote, also vowed to ramp up efforts against Russia in “each place we confront them.” But he ducked and dodged when asked whether he supports Trump’s pounding criticism of the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Pompeo tread carefully when confronted with several of the president’s controversial and undiplomatic statements, focusing instead on his plans to rebuild a depleted agency and restore its influence. Pompeo suggested he did not share all the president’s views — including his skepticism about Russia’s interference.

“I take a back seat to no one” when it comes to standing up to Russia, Pompeo said.

However, when asked if he would resign if Trump moved to scuttle the probe by firing special counsel Robert Mueller or the deputy attorney general to whom he reports, he said no.

Pompeo’s nomination faces stiff opposition from a handful of Republicans and many Democrats as well as supporters of the Iran nuclear deal, environmentalists and minority rights groups, and his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee appeared designed to blunt their criticism. The CIA chief told senators that he has been miscast as a “hawk” despite previous comments on regime change in North Korea and his savaging of the Iran accord. He maintained he wants to improve the Iran deal and would continue efforts to do so even if Trump withdraws from it as he has threatened.

In his testimony, Pompeo confirmed for the first time publicly that he’s been interviewed by the team of special counsel Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign as well as possible obstruction of justice issues. But he wouldn’t answer questions about the contents of the interview, arguing it would be improper since, as CIA director in charge of overseas intelligence gathering, he has been a “participant” in Mueller’s probe.

Under questioning, he said he would be unlikely to resign as secretary of state if Trump were to fire Mueller. Lawmakers are concerned the president may seek Mueller’s ouster to try to shut down the investigation, and the White House has said it believes Trump does have the authority to fire him if desired.

“My instincts tell me no,” Pompeo said about possibly resigning. “My instincts tell me my obligation to continue to serve as America’s senior diplomat will be more important in times of domestic political turmoil.”

Throughout the hearing, he drew a sharp contrast between himself and Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil who Trump unceremoniously fired last month. He lamented the “demoralizing” vacancies at the top echelons of the department during Tillerson’s brief tenure and said he planned to fill those vacancies.

He cast his close connection to Trump as an advantage that would help him restore the significance of the department.

“My relationship with President Trump is due to one thing: We’ve demonstrated value to him at the CIA. So, in turn, he has come to rely on us,” Pompeo said. “I intend to ensure that the Department of State will be just as central to the president’s policies and the national security of the United States.”

His remarks before the committee were the first chance for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from the former Kansas congressman about his approach to diplomacy and the role of the State Department, should he be confirmed. Pompeo’s views on global issues are well known — he was questioned extensively by senators for his confirmation to run the CIA — but Democratic senators have raised questions about his fitness to be top diplomat, given his hawkish views and past comments about minorities.

Sen. Cory Booker took Pompeo to task over for saying previously that Muslims have a special obligation to denounce extremism and for his long-standing position that gays should not be able to marry.

“I continue to hold that view,” Pompeo said of gay marriage, though he declined repeatedly to answer whether he believes gay sex is a “perversion.” Pompeo said that his record at the CIA and elsewhere proves he treats everyone equally and with respect, regardless of religion, gender or sexual orientation.

He sought to pre-empt concerns about Trump’s apparent unwillingness to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin directly. He said a long list of punitive actions taken under Trump show the U.S. takes the threat from Russia seriously, adding that “we need to push back in each place we confront them,” including the economic and cyber arenas.

An avowed opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, Pompeo said he’d work immediately if confirmed to “fix” the agreement that Trump has threatened to abandon if it’s not strengthened. Pompeo wouldn’t say explicitly if he’d advocate a withdrawal if there’s no fix by Trump’s May 12 deadline, suggesting there could be an extension if significant progress was being made by then. Still, he affirmed that he won’t support staying in over the long term unless more restrictions are placed on Tehran.

“If there’s no chance that we can fix it, I will recommend to the president that we work with our allies to achieve a better outcome and to achieve a better deal,” Pompeo said.

To the dismay of some Democratic lawmakers, Pompeo equivocated when asked about climate change — acknowledging it is occurring but saying only that it’s “likely” that humans are contributing to it. Still, although Trump has announced the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris global climate agreement, Pompeo said the State Department should be involved in global efforts to address global warming.