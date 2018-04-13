/

Mistakenly freed Mexican drug lord among FBI 10 most wanted fugitives

AP

WASHINGTON – The FBI has a new name on its list of most-wanted fugitives.

It’s Mexican drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, who was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 while serving a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping and murder of a DEA agent.

Authorities are also increasing the reward for his capture to $20 million.

Caro Quintero was convicted in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salaza.

Caro Quintero has controlled the Sinaloa Cartel along with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia since the arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Authorities say it’s the first time that a suspect sought by the DEA has been added to the FBI’s list.

