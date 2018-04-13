John Bolton meets with Japanese, South Korean national security advisers
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser held talks Thursday with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, as the U.S. gears up for an unprecedented summit with North Korea.

John Bolton met with Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean official who last month announced outside the White House Trump’s surprise decision to meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The summit is slated for May or June. South Korea’s president is due to meet Kim this month.

Bolton met separately Thursday with Shotaro Yachi of Japan, whose prime minister will meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

A spokesman at the National Security Council says Chung and Yachi are the first national security advisers to meet with Bolton since he took office on Monday.

