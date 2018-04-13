/

Oklahoma prison escapee on the lam for 36 years is collared in Texas

AP

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Marshals Service says a man who escaped an Oklahoma state prison more than 35 years ago has been captured in Texas.

The agency said in a news release that 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday morning at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym. Fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in October 1981 after serving about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution. He was featured on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ “Most Wanted” list.

The agency says investigators tracked him down after a newspaper obituary for his mother listed a son in Houston named Stephen Michael Chavez.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
No reward for North Korea without irreversible denuclearization, Pompeo tells confirmation hearing
North Korea should not expect rewards from talks with the United States until it takes irreversible steps to give up its nuclear weapons, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of stat...
Members of the Mexican Federal Preventive Police (PFP) guard drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero after an operation in the Puente Grande prison, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, 450 km west of Mexico City, in 2005. Rafael Caro Quintero, a historic Mexican drug lord, was charged on Thursday by the U.S. justice system and included among the 10 most wanted fugitives by the FBI, which offered $20 million for information to capture him.
Mistakenly freed Mexican drug lord among FBI 10 most wanted fugitives
The FBI has a new name on its list of most-wanted fugitives. It's Mexican drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, who was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 while serving a 40-year sen...
This undated NASA artist's illustration released on Wednesday shows NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) that is set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida no earlier than Monday. Once in orbit, TESS will spend about two years surveying 200,000 of the brightest stars near the sun to search for planets outside our solar system.
'Mission for the ages': NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida Look up at the sky tonight. Every star you see — plus hundreds of thousands, even millions more — will come under the intense stare of NASA's newest planet hunter. Set...

, , , ,