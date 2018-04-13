GOP fixture Reince Priebus says he won’t run for Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin seat
President Donald Trump's then-chief of staff, Reince Priebus, attends an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington. last June The former chief of staff is mentioned as a possible candidate to run for the seat held by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who announced Wednesday he was not running for re-election. | AP

/

GOP fixture Reince Priebus says he won’t run for Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin seat

AP

MADISON, WISCONSIN – Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took himself out of consideration Thursday as a candidate to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, as other Wisconsin Republicans contemplated whether to join the fray.

Ryan abruptly announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in November. Priebus was one of several Republicans from Ryan’s southeast Wisconsin congressional district floated as a possible candidate. The deadline for candidates to file is June 1, just seven weeks away.

Another potential candidate, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said he intended to decide by Friday.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Vos said. “Paul Ryan was there for 20 years, you have to think about that.”

Priebus, who previously lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but now resides near Washington, D.C., categorically ruled out a run.

“I’m always interested in serving but the timing for me couldn’t be worse,” Priebus said on “The Jay Weber Show.” “It’s been a massive run politically, but the cost is, of course, you just haven’t been around.”

Priebus was a mainstay in Wisconsin politics for years, running unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2004 and ascending to be state Republican Party chairman in 2007. After overseeing a Republican sweep in the 2010 election — when Scott Walker was first elected governor — Priebus became chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2011, a post he held until he took over as White House chief of staff in January.

He left that role in July and returned to work for his previous law firm.

“Being a little separated from the daily political grind has been unbelievable,” Priebus said. “I’ve got to concentrate on my career, building a retirement, all the things that most people listening to this have been doing for 20 or 30 years.”

Priebus, Ryan and Walker formed a Wisconsin-centered political powerhouse that included a Walker run for president, Ryan’s ascendancy as speaker and Priebus’ rise to work in the White House. Priebus has now returned to the private sector, Ryan is about to join him and Walker must win re-election in November to stay in office.

Other Republicans considering a run in Ryan’s district in addition to Vos include: state Reps. Tyler August, Samantha Kerkman and Amy Loudenbeck; state Sen. David Craig, a former Ryan aide; and longtime Ryan friend Bryan Steil, an attorney and University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member.

Vos said he had not yet made up his mind.

“I have a really good job where we can get a lot of things done versus being a congressman and being there for 20 years,” Vos said.

The only declared Republicans so far are Paul Nehlen, who was banned from Twitter earlier this year for a series of posts criticized as racist or anti-Semitic, and Nick Polce, an Army veteran who also co-owns a security consulting firm. Ryan’s political director, Kevin Seifert, said Nehlen is not qualified to serve in public office.

Union iron worker Randy Bryce, who goes by the nickname “Iron Stache,” and Janesville teacher Cathy Myers are running on the Democratic side. Bryce raised $2.1 million in the first three months of the year and Myers raised $500,000. Bryce has raised $4.75 million to date compared with $800,000 for Myers.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
No reward for North Korea without irreversible denuclearization, Pompeo tells confirmation hearing
North Korea should not expect rewards from talks with the United States until it takes irreversible steps to give up its nuclear weapons, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of stat...
Members of the Mexican Federal Preventive Police (PFP) guard drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero after an operation in the Puente Grande prison, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, 450 km west of Mexico City, in 2005. Rafael Caro Quintero, a historic Mexican drug lord, was charged on Thursday by the U.S. justice system and included among the 10 most wanted fugitives by the FBI, which offered $20 million for information to capture him.
Mistakenly freed Mexican drug lord among FBI 10 most wanted fugitives
The FBI has a new name on its list of most-wanted fugitives. It's Mexican drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, who was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 while serving a 40-year sen...
This undated NASA artist's illustration released on Wednesday shows NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) that is set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida no earlier than Monday. Once in orbit, TESS will spend about two years surveying 200,000 of the brightest stars near the sun to search for planets outside our solar system.
'Mission for the ages': NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida Look up at the sky tonight. Every star you see — plus hundreds of thousands, even millions more — will come under the intense stare of NASA's newest planet hunter. Set...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump's then-chief of staff, Reince Priebus, attends an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington. last June The former chief of staff is mentioned as a possible candidate to run for the seat held by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who announced Wednesday he was not running for re-election. | AP

, , ,