Japan to avoid direct support for U.S. strike on Syria: sources
Russian military police officers stationed in the eastern Ghouta near Damascus, in Syria, are seen on Thursday. | KYODO

Japan to avoid direct support for U.S. strike on Syria: sources

Kyodo

Japan plans to avoid expressing direct support for actual U.S. military action against Syria, in an attempt to avoid damaging negotiations with Russia over a decades-long territorial row, government sources said Thursday.

Japan will only support U.S. President Donald Trump’s “resolve” to prevent any further use of chemical weapons in Syria, the sources said.

Russia is a major backer of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war, and strongly opposes the U.S. claim that Syrian government forces attacked a rebel-held town near Damascus on Saturday with chemical weapons.

Having pledged to put an end to the dispute over the Russian-held, Japan-claimed chain of islands, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to make progress on the issue in talks with President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next month.

Before that, Abe will meet Trump in the United States next week with the aim of getting Japan’s interests on the agenda of a proposed meeting in May or June between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump posted a tweet on Wednesday warning Russia to “get ready” because missiles “will be coming” to Syria. Then Thursday he tweeted that an attack on Syria “could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

According to the sources, the specific response being considered in the event of U.S. military action against Syria is Japan’s “support for the U.S. resolve to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the use of chemical weapons.”

Tokyo issued a similar response in April last year when the United States conducted a missile strike on a Syrian air base that was the alleged source of a chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians.

“Japan cannot make a judgment on whether Assad’s government forces really used chemical weapons,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said of the latest attack.

Japan has also refrained from joining the United States and other countries in alleging Russia was responsible for the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain last month.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Finance Ministry bureaucrat alleged to have sexually harassed reporters: report
Finance Minister Taro Aso on Thursday urged a top ministry bureaucrat to behave himself after a report emerged the official had sexually harassed female reporters. "I told him to act wit...
Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura holds a news conference on Tuesday at the Ehime Prefecture Government headquarters.
Abe under threat as Kake Gakuen scandal roars back to life
A scandal centered on allegations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe improperly wielded his influence to help a close friend cut through government red tape has roared back to life after seeming to ...
Foreign workers under the Technical Intern Training Program take a Japanese language lesson in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, in December.
Japan looks to offer longer stays for technical interns, with caveats it hopes will limit immigra...
Japan is weighing the creation of a new status of residence that would allow technical interns from abroad to stay longer in the country, as part of efforts to tackle severe labor shortages, sou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian military police officers stationed in the eastern Ghouta near Damascus, in Syria, are seen on Thursday. | KYODO

, , ,