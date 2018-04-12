Consortium to import Australian hydrogen to Japan
Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto, left, attends the opening ceremony of a hydrogen power facility in the city of Kobe in December. | KYODO

Consortium to import Australian hydrogen to Japan

JIJI

A consortium, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and three other Japanese companies, will launch a pilot project to import liquefied hydrogen to Japan from Australia, the firms said Thursday.

The Australian government will provide 100 million Australian dollars in financial assistance to the project.

The project is aimed at establishing a supply chain that can deliver massive amounts of hydrogen stably, as demand for the element is projected to grow for use in fuel cell vehicles and electricity generation in line with efforts to realize a carbon-free society.

Under the project, said to be valued at 500 million Australian dollars in total, Australian brown coal will be gasified to extract hydrogen, which will be exported to Japan after being liquefied.

The use of Australia’s large coal reserves will enable procurement of hydrogen in large amounts and at low costs, the consortium said. Australia is expected to be able to find a new way of utilizing its coal reserves.

The three other Japanese firms in the consortium are Iwatani Corp., Electric Power Development Co. and Marubeni Corp. It also includes Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd.

Shipments of hydrogen from the project are likely to start around 2020. The consortium aims to put the project into the commercial phase in 2030.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar dips to around ¥106.90 in Tokyo on Syria concerns
The dollar weakened moderately against the yen in Tokyo trading Thursday, moving in a narrow range around ¥106.90 as market players refrained from trading aggressively amid geopolitical ten...
Image Not Available
Australia to export liquefied hydrogen to Japan in world-first project
Australian brown coal will be converted into liquid hydrogen for export to Japan in the world's first such fuel project, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday. The multibillion-d...
Image Not Available
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing hikes annual forecast 13% on growth in Asia
Fast Retailing Co. on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast by 13 percent on the back of robust growth across Asia, as the owner of clothing chain Uniqlo continues to chase the top spot ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto, left, attends the opening ceremony of a hydrogen power facility in the city of Kobe in December. | KYODO

, ,