Finance Ministry bureaucrat alleged to have sexually harassed reporters: report

Kyodo

Finance Minister Taro Aso on Thursday urged a top ministry bureaucrat to behave himself after a report emerged the official had sexually harassed female reporters.

“I told him to act with a heightened sense of awareness, considering the situation the ministry is in,” Aso said during a parliamentary session after the report emerged on Junichi Fukuda.

Aso was speaking at the time about public criticism of the ministry over a heavily discounted state land sale to a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, and the ensuing doctoring of documents on the deal, which has recently been under intense scrutiny.

In its edition that went on sale the same day, the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine reported that Fukuda, administrative vice finance minister, had made sexual advances toward a number of female reporters covering the ministry.

The magazine hinted at the existence of an audio source allegedly recording Fukuda’s remarks made to the reporters.

However, Aso said he does not plan to investigate the matter or reprimand Fukuda, saying the top bureaucrat has told him he could not confirm the report’s content because details such as the dates when the alleged sexual harassment occurred, and the names of the reporters involved, are not specified.

“I will be careful so as not to invite misunderstanding,” Fukuda was quoted as telling Aso.

Lawmakers from both the ruling coalition and opposition parties expressed anger toward Fukuda following the report.

“It’s unbelievable and extremely regrettable,” said Yoshihisa Inoue, secretary general of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, which is headed by Abe. He called on the ministry and the government to take the issue seriously.

Kibo no To (Party of Hope) Diet affairs chief Kenta Izumi called the report, if true, “outrageous,” saying that Fukuda should be replaced immediately.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian military police officers stationed in the eastern Ghouta near Damascus, in Syria, are seen on Thursday.
Japan to avoid direct support for U.S. strike on Syria: sources
Japan plans to avoid expressing direct support for actual U.S. military action against Syria, in an attempt to avoid damaging negotiations with Russia over a decades-long territorial row, govern...
Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura holds a news conference on Tuesday at the Ehime Prefecture Government headquarters.
Abe under threat as Kake Gakuen scandal roars back to life
A scandal centered on allegations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe improperly wielded his influence to help a close friend cut through government red tape has roared back to life after seeming to ...
Foreign workers under the Technical Intern Training Program take a Japanese language lesson in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, in December.
Japan looks to offer longer stays for technical interns, with caveats it hopes will limit immigra...
Japan is weighing the creation of a new status of residence that would allow technical interns from abroad to stay longer in the country, as part of efforts to tackle severe labor shortages, sou...

, ,