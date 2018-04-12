Dollar dips to around ¥106.90 in Tokyo on Syria concerns

The dollar weakened moderately against the yen in Tokyo trading Thursday, moving in a narrow range around ¥106.90 as market players refrained from trading aggressively amid geopolitical tensions over Syria.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.90-94, down from ¥107.00-01 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2368-2368, down from $1.2376-2376, and at ¥132.22-22, down from ¥132.43-44.

The dollar carried over its weakness from overnight trading overseas, where it lost ground as investors became risk-averse and moved to buy the yen as a safe-haven currency due to the deterioration in the U.S.-Russia relationship over the situation in Syria.

Although the dollar briefly fell to around ¥106.70, the U.S. currency resisted dropping further thanks to buybacks.

The dollar was later stuck in a tight band around ¥106.90, with the market lacking major trading incentives other than the Syrian situation, market sources said.

“Market attention has been focused on whether the United States will take specific action against Syria,” an official at an asset management company said.

“If the United States takes military action against Syria in cooperation with Britain and France, the dollar could dive below ¥105 momentarily, with concerns over geopolitical risks expected to continue for a long time,” the official added.