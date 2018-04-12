Number of crime syndicate members in Japan falls to record low in 2017, but crime by foreign nationals rises

The number of crime syndicate members in Japan fell to a record low of 34,500 in 2017, down for the 13th straight year, amid stronger police crackdowns, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The figure dropped by about 4,600 from a year earlier to its lowest level since comparable data became available in 1958.

“Many people left the syndicates as they struggled to secure funding, amid tighter police control and thoroughgoing efforts to eliminate (such groups),” said an official at the National Police Agency.

Of the total, regular members stood at 16,800, while semi-regulars loosely allied with crime syndicates amounted to 17,700, the data showed. In 2016, the number of regular members fell below 20,000 for the first time.

The main yakuza group, named Yamaguchi-gumi, had 4,700 regular members and 5,600 semi-regulars, while splinter group Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi had 2,500 and 2,700, respectively. The Sumiyoshikai crime syndicate had 2,900 of each type of member.

The number of crime syndicate members and semi-regulars investigated in all crime cases by police reached 17,737 in 2017. Of that figure, those suspected of violating the Stimulants Control Law accounted for 4,693, those alleged to have committed bodily harm came to 2,095, and 1,874 were suspected of theft.

There were eight incidents believed to have resulted from conflicts between yakuza groups last year, down sharply from the 42 seen in 2016. In the eight incidents, all of them were conflicts between the Yamaguchi-gumi and the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi. One person died and four were injured.

Separately, five incidents occurred apparently due to conflicts between the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group called the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi from the end of April to the end of December.

Shooting incidents seen to have been caused by yakuza groups totaled 13 in 2017, leaving two dead and four injured. One of the two fatalities was linked to the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi. The individual was shot to death in Kobe in September.

In a separate figure also released by the NPA, the number of crimes committed by Vietnamese nationals ranked top among the total perpetrated by foreign nonpermanent residents for the first time in 2017 following a surge of Vietnamese becoming residents in Japan.

By nationality, police recorded 5,140 crimes committed by Vietnamese, up from 3,177 a year ago and accounting for 30.2 percent of the total. The top rank had been previously occupied by China, which came in second in 2017 with 4,701 criminal cases, according to the data.

The number of nonpermanent residents from Vietnam grew more than sixfold from 2008 to 2017, when it reached about 260,000, with the number of crimes committed by nationals from the Southeast Asian country also rising. Shoplifting accounted for 2,037 cases, while burglary cases jumped to 325 in 2017 from just 12 in the previous year.

The total number of crimes committed by foreign nonpermanent residents, except for U.S. military service personnel, stood at 17,006 — up 20.3 percent from a year earlier. Brazil ranked third with 1,058 cases, followed by South Korea with 1,038 cases.

As for the number of offenders, China stayed at the top with 3,159 nationals, followed by Vietnam with 2,549. The total figure of foreign perpetrators came to 10,828, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.