Vietnam jails two more activists in stepped-up crackdown
Activist Nguyen Viet Dung stands trial in Nghe An province, Vietnam, on Thursday. | BICH HUE/ VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / VIA AP

Vietnam jails two more activists in stepped-up crackdown

AP

HANOI – Courts in central Vietnam on Thursday handed down lengthy prison terms against two activists as communist authorities stepped up their crackdown on dissent.

The two were given nine and seven years for attempting to overthrow the government and spreading anti-state propaganda in two separate trials.

Nguyen Viet Dung, 32, was convicted of spreading anti-state propaganda by writing and posting on his Facebook page and blogs articles that the judges say distorted government policies and defamed the country’s leaders. His lawyer Ngo Anh Tuan said he was also found guilty of flying the flag of former U.S.-backed South Vietnam and shooting video and photographs and posting them on Facebook.

The court also ordered Dung to serve five years of house arrest after completing his prison sentence.

Dung confessed his crimes during the proceedings, the lawyer said, adding that the court rejected his argument for lesser sentences.

Meanwhile, the People’s Court in neighboring Ha Tinh province convicted Tran Thi Xuan of attempting to overthrow the government and sentenced her to nine years in prison and five years of house arrest, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Xuan, 42, was accused of affiliating with an outlawed group named Brotherhood for Democracy and instigating protests following pollution by Taiwanese-owned Formosa Plastic Group’s steel complex that devastated the fishing industry and tourism in four central provinces two years ago, VNA reported.

Their sentences came just days after seven activists belonging to the same group, including prominent human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai, were convicted and imprisoned to between seven to 15 years for subversion.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for Dung’s release.

“Vietnamese authorities regularly claim to respect human rights but their actions suggest precisely the opposite,” Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director said in a statement. “Vietnam’s government wrongly believe that freedom of expression and association only translate into only saying and doing things approved by the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam.”

Despite sweeping economic reforms launched in the mid-1980s that made the country one of fastest growing in the region, the communist government tolerates no challenge to its one-party rule.

International human rights groups and some Western governments often criticize Vietnam for jailing those who peacefully express their views, but Hanoi says only law breakers are punished.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Chinese baby born four years after parents died in car crash
A surrogate mother has given birth to a baby boy in China four years after his parents died in a car crash, Chinese media reported. The deceased couple was undergoing fertility treatment...
Image Not Available
Sister of Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress apologizes for her own tantrum
The sister of the Korean Air "nut rage" heiress apologized Thursday for throwing her own tantrum at a business meeting, after media reports claimed she had hurled water into the face of an emplo...
Sun Zhengcai, then the secretary for the Chongqing Communist Party, speaks during the Anhui province opening session as part of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 6, 2017.
Former top Chinese official, Sun Zhengcai, pleads guilty to bribery
A former top Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a leadership post pleaded guilty at his bribery trial on Thursday, the latest target of President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Activist Nguyen Viet Dung stands trial in Nghe An province, Vietnam, on Thursday. | BICH HUE/ VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / VIA AP

, ,