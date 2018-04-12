Sidestepping wider immigration debate, Japan eyes longer stays for technical interns

Kyodo

Japan is weighing the creation of a new status of residence allowing technical interns from abroad to stay longer as part of efforts to tackle severe labor shortages, sources said Wednesday.

But interns’ families would not be allowed to enter the country, a provision meant to keep the creation of the new status from leading to discussions on the sensitive issue of immigration, they said.

The status would allow those who have completed a five-year technical intern training program and meet certain requirements to stay and work for up to five additional years, the sources said.

The government will incorporate the plan into its fiscal and economic policy blueprint to be put together around June, with a bill introducing the measure through a revision to the Immigration Control Law likely to be submitted to the Diet during an extraordinary session in the fall, they said.

Debate on whether to expand the scope of foreign nationals permitted to work has been under way since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a review of the existing framework in February.

With the technical intern training program intended to transfer skills abroad, interns currently must return to their home countries after a five-year stay. The new residency status would allow interns to stay in Japan to work for a maximum of five more years. The government plans to set requirements to obtain the status, including industry-specific ones, the sources said.

The status would be given to those working in nursing, agriculture and construction — sectors where labor shortages are most severely felt, the sources said.

Labor shortages are already severe, especially in the service sector. In 2017, there were 150 job openings for every 100 workers, the largest gap in over four decades.

The number of foreign workers has been on the rise in recent years, hitting an all-time high of approximately 1.28 million as of last October. Of that total, the number of technical interns stood at around 250,000, according to government data.

