Shiga officer found shot to death in police box; 19-year-old colleague later arrested

Kyodo

OTSU, SHIGA PREF. – A police sergeant was shot to death at a police box in western Japan late Wednesday, and a 19-year-old fellow officer was arrested on suspicion of his murder early Thursday after several hours on the run with a handgun, police said.

Akira Imoto, 41, was found collapsed at around 8:45 p.m. at the police box in front of JR Kawase Station in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, they said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

At around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, police detained the 19-year-old officer who had been on duty with Imoto in the neighboring town of Aisho. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Imoto is believed to have been shot from behind as he was found in a seated position with his upper body slumped forward over a desk. His hangun was holstered and showed no signs of having been used.

While at large, the young officer was apparently carrying his handgun with up to three bullets remaining. The gun was found in the town of Toyosato, adjacent to Aisho, at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Given the gravity of the case, the Shiga Prefectural Police temporarily released the 19-year-old officer’s name and photo despite the face he is a minor.

But Kyodo News decided to withhold his name after the police took him into custody as he no longer posed a potential danger to the public.

The 19-year-old was hired in April last year and was posted this January at the Hikone Police Station, which oversees the police box in front ofKawase Station.

The police box is run by three officers, with Imoto and the junior officer having been on duty on Wednesday. It is located in a commercial-residential district in Hikone on the eastern coast of Lake Biwa, the largest freshwater lake in Japan.

The police suspect that the 19-year-old used a police car that was discovered in a paddy field in Aisho after Imoto was found shot.

