Another ranking National Security Council official exits White House under John Bolton’s pressure

John Bolton, national security advisor, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a meeting with senior military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, on Monda. Trump said he'll decide within two days on U.S. retaliation against Syria for a suspected chemical weapons attack by President Bashar Assad's regime over the weekend, and suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin may share responsibility. | BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON – Another high-ranking National Security Council staffer is leaving the White House as new National Security Adviser John Bolton makes his mark.

Nadia Schadlow tendered her resignation in a letter Tuesday. It’s effective April 27.

The deputy national security adviser for strategy was a confidante of ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and oversaw the president’s first National Security Strategy document.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the administration thanks Schadlow for “her service and leadership” and says, “We wish Nadia and her family the best.”

She’s one of a handful of high-level staffers who’ve chosen to leave or been pushed out since Bolton’s appointment. They include spokesman Michael Anton and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

More departures are expected in the coming weeks as Bolton works to build his team.

