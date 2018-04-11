Tokyo stocks fall back on lower U.S. index futures

Stocks turned moderately lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as many investors refrained from active buying due to lower U.S. stock index futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei average sagged 107.22 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 21,687.10. On Tuesday, the key market gauge climbed 116.06 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 6.64 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,725.30, after adding 6.06 points the previous day.

Both indexes stayed on a weak note for most of Wednesday’s session despite an overnight jump in U.S. equities, as many investors retreated to the sidelines in the absence of other fresh buying incentives, brokers said.

Investors were concerned that declines in U.S. stock index futures prices in after-hours trading may lead to a drop on Wall Street later on Wednesday, brokers said.

The Tokyo market was also weighed down by the yen’s firmness against the dollar and profit-taking.

Drops in Dow Jones industrial average futures stemmed apparently from “growing tensions over Syria,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions on Tuesday with the leaders of Britain and France on the possibility of military action against Syria in response to its suspected use of chemical weapons.

The Tokyo market’s downside was possibly supported by buying of mainstay issues by foreign investors, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Selling on concern over U.S.-China trade friction has come to a “temporary halt,” the official also said.

The market reacted little to stronger-than-expected Japanese machinery orders data for February, released just before the opening bell, the official added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,278 to 728 in the TSE’s first section, while 76 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.533 billion shares from 1.468 billion shares on Tuesday.

Department store operator J. Front Retailing met with selling a day after announcing a worse-than-expected consolidated operating profit forecast for the year through February next year.

Other major losers included electronics-maker Sony and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, oil companies, including JXTG and Idemitsu, were upbeat thanks to higher crude oil prices in New York on the previous day.

Mobile phone carrier Softbank Group jumped 3.45 percent following a media report that Sprint Corp., its U.S. mobile communications arm, and T-Mobile U.S. Inc. reopened merger talks.

Also higher were consumer electronics retailer Bic Camera and drug store chain operator Sugi Holdings.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average slumped 190 points to end at 21,670.