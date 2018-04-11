Dollar fluctuates narrowly around ¥107 in Tokyo

The dollar was caught in a tight range around ¥107 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, with a wait-and-see mood growing in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥107.00-01, up from ¥106.90-90 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.2376-2376, up from $1.2329-2329, and at ¥132.43-44, up from ¥131.80-80.

After moving around ¥107.20 in early trading, the dollar briefly dropped below ¥107. But the U.S. currency attracted buybacks once it fell below ¥107, fluctuating narrowly in the afternoon.

“Although the dollar was hit by position-adjustment selling at one point, its downside was supported by buybacks,” an official at a currency brokerage house said.

Still, few market traders stepped up dollar purchases.

The dollar was pressured by sell orders placed at levels around ¥107.30, the official added.

“The market lacked factors to push the dollar higher,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Currency players retreated to the sidelines as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for making his decision on a U.S. response to the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria is approaching, market sources said.

Trump said Monday his administration would make some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours on the allegations of chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime.