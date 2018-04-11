Tokyo asks Seoul to raise abduction issue at North-South summit

Foreign Minister Taro Kono asked his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday for the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s to be put on the agenda at an upcoming inter-Korea summit.

Kono told Kang that Japan “would very much like the issue to be raised” at the summit, Japanese officials said after the ministers’ meeting in Seoul.

Kono, who is on a two-day visit to the capital, is expected to reiterate the appeal in an afternoon meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who plans to hold a summit on April 27 with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The ministers also affirmed that sanctions and other pressure on North Korea should be maintained until Pyongyang takes concrete actions toward denuclearization, the officials said.

“I want Japan and South Korea to closely coordinate to realize the denuclearization of North Korea and bring about peace, stability and prosperity in Northeast Asia,” Kono said at the outset of his meeting with Kang, which was open to the media.

“With the inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean summits — important turning points in achieving the denuclearization of North Korea — going ahead, I hope to work together with you toward our common goals of a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue and building peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Kang said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also agreed to meet Kim in the coming months.

Kono arrived in South Korea late Tuesday on his first visit to the country since becoming foreign minister in August.

Although Japan and South Korea have repeatedly affirmed their cooperation on North Korea, bilateral ties have been strained in recent months over historical and territorial matters.

According to the officials, Kono asked Kang to put a stop to a plan by a group of South Korean lawmakers to make a visit next week to a pair of rocky outcroppings in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea but claimed by Japan. The islets are known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

He also repeated Japan’s call for South Korea to stick to a December 2015 bilateral agreement on the issue of “comfort women,” who were forced into Japanese wartime military brothels.

Moon’s administration has found fault with the way the deal was negotiated under his predecessor Park Geun-hye. Park was subsequently impeached over a corruption scandal and sentenced to 24 years in prison last week.